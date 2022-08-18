HGTV home-remodeling show in search of houses to transform in the Alamo City

HGTV's new show "Why the Heck Did I Buy This House," is in search of houses to transform in San Antonio.

San Antonians will have the opportunity to have their houses transformed by city resident and “Survivor” winner Kim Wolfe on the HGTV show “Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?”

The first season of the wildly popular show took place in San Antonio, and the second season will continue featuring the iconic city, according to Wolfe’s Instagram.

The home renovation show follows Wolfe as she transforms San Antonian’s homes into impressive sanctuaries.

“I just love the city. We’ve been here 15 years now. It’s the longest I’ve ever lived anywhere in my entire life,” said Wolfe. “I’m a big fan of San Antonio.”

Wolfe shared on Instagram on Wednesday that the show was casting for a new season and called for San Antonio homeowners to apply.

Those interested can send an email to hello@wolfehome.com.