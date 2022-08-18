88º

Inmate dies after medical emergency at Hays County Jail despite lifesaving efforts, sheriff says

The inmate was being held behind bars on a string of charges

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Pictured is James Warren Knight, 41, from Dripping Springs. (Hays County Sheriff/KSAT)

HAYS COUNTY, Texas – An inmate being held at the Hays County Jail has died after suffering a medical emergency, according to the Hays County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened around 4:58 p.m. Tuesday when James Warren Knight, 41, from Dripping Springs, had an unexpected medical emergency.

He was evaluated by jail officials before being taken to an area hospital. Despite lifesaving efforts from hospital staff, Knight died around 5:59 a.m. Wednesday.

Authorities don’t suspect foul play, but autopsy results for Knight are still pending.

Knight was being held in the jail on multiple charges, which include the following:

  • Resisting arrest/search or transport -- a Class A misdemeanor
  • Unlawful carrying of a weapon -- a Class A misdemeanor
  • Criminal mischief -- a Class B misdemeanor
  • Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon -- a second-degree felony
  • Violation of protective order -- Class A misdemeanor
  • Tampering with ID number -- Class A misdemeanor
  • Charge out of Austin for possession of child pornography -- a third-degree felony

The incident is under investigation by Texas Rangers. Further details are limited.

About the Author:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

