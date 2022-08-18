San Antonio police arrest suspect in food mart robbery, carjacking

Nathan Flores has been charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, records show.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was arrested for two counts of aggravated robbery after allegedly stealing money from a food mart and then carjacking a driver, records show.

In the first incident on Sunday, the suspect, later identified as 29-year-old Nathan Flores, robbed the Amigos Food Mart in the 2100 block of S. Zarzamora St., according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

The suspect pointed a handgun at the cashier and demanded all the cash, police said.

He left with an undisclosed amount of money and was not located. The incident was captured on surveillance video.

The following day, a person reported that they were carjacked. The affidavit states that Flores was identified as the suspect in the carjacking and was detained.

Police said Flores matched the description of the suspect in the Amigos Food Mart robbery. He also had clothing, a gun and a backpack similar to the ones seen in the robbery surveillance footage.

Ad

While being questioned by police, Flores admitted to robbing the store, the affidavit states.

Read also: