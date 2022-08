San Antonio police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck on Blanco Road near West Avenue on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Thursday night on the North Side.

Police said a man in his 30s was walking on Blanco Road near West Avenue when he was hit before 10 p.m.

The driver stopped to render aid, and the man was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The driver is not expected to face any charges at this time.

Read also: