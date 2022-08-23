UTSA professor testing Texas honey to find the ones with the best healing properties

A biology professor is trying to find honey in the U.S. that can not only compete with, but outperform those of current medical grade honeys.

For a decade, a University of Texas at San Antonio professor has been exploring the healing benefits of honey, especially for wound care.

In his latest research, he hopes to find honey in the United States that contain the best healing properties.

“There are medicinal honey in the world right now and it’s only coming from New Zealand and some from Australia. But I work on the honey from the United States and I’m trying to see how they can have their medicinal properties and we can use them for wound healing and other diseases,” Ferhat Ozturk, PhD, assistant professor of practice at UTSA’s Department of Integrative Biology said.

Professor Ozturk has been collecting honey from across Texas, including San Antonio. The honey could potentially be used for medical purposes.

“I have collected about 60 honey samples from all over Texas and 35 honey samples from San Antonio. With my students, we will analyze the antioxident properties and antimicrobial properties to see and compare it with current medicinal honey’s sold on the market,” Ozturk said.

For more information, email ferhat.ozturk@utsa.edu.

