San Antonio firefighters were called to a fire in the 2200 block of Texas Avenue on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – Two men safely made it out of a house that caught fire on Wednesday morning on the Northwest Side.

San Antonio firefighters were called at 7:30 a.m. to the 2200 block of Texas Avenue, not far from Bandera Road.

Firefighters found the fire in a back bedroom. The two men were the only people inside the home when the fire broke out and had escaped before firefighters arrived.

SAFD said the damage was mainly contained to that bedroom. No one was injured.