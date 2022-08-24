Do you recognize them? SAPD searching for two arson suspects accused of starting fire near downtown

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man and woman connected to an arson investigation.

On April 10, the San Antonio Fire Department responded to a large vacant structure fully involved in a fire.

The fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. on Culebra Road and Colorado Street. Fire officials said the building was a complete loss.

According to SAPD, the investigation into the fire determined a possible connection to a business’ fire just five hours after at West Laurel Street.

Camera footage from a surrounding business showed a Ford Mustang (2005-2009) -- dark in color, with a black convertible top and loud exhaust -- parked in front of the Colorado Street building just before the fire, SAPD said.

Additional camera footage showed an unknown woman leaving the location on a bicycle just before the fire started.

The woman was later seen meeting a man further down the street.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.