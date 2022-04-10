73º

LIVE

Local News

Building collapses during early morning fire near downtown, officials say

The fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. on Culebra Road and Colorado Street.

Tags: fire, downtown, San Antonio, building
A building near downtown collapsed after a fire broke out early Sunday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A building near downtown collapsed after a fire broke out early Sunday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. on Culebra Road and Colorado Street.

SAFD officials said they arrived on scene to find a small building that had been fully involved in flames.

Fire crews tried to contain the fire from spreading but the building collapsed, officials said.

Fire officials say the building was a complete loss.

The building was vacant and no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.