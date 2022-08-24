Investigators looking for cause of fire that left 2 people with smoke inhalation

Firefighters look on as investigators go through the home, trying to determined was started the fire.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a house fire on the city’s Southeast Side which sent two people to a hospital.

The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday in a single family home in the 1300 block of Greer Street.

Arriving fire crews found flames coming from a front room of the home, with heavy smoke throughout the residence.

Three people were inside when the fire initially broke out, according to firefighters.

“They had two of the people already exiting on the back side of the house. They were able to bring out the last gentleman,” said Battalion Chief Tony Rodriguez with SAFD.

The two people who got out of the home on their own, a woman and man, were taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Rodriguez said they appeared to be suffering from smoke inhalation.

The person who firefighters had to rescue, another man, refused medical attention.

Rodriguez said crews were able to knock down the flames fairly quickly, but only after they had made access into the home.

“A lot of clutter in that front room which complicated the fire crews’ entry and the fire crews’ search, and also the extinguishment of the fire,” he said. “So it’s a really good idea to keep clear entry and exit pathways in your house.”

No firefighters were hurt while battling the fire.

As of late Wednesday morning, investigators had not found the cause of the fire.

Rodriguez said it appeared to have started in the living room.

He said that part of the house sustained the most damage from the fire, itself. However, the rest of the home was left with damage from the smoke and water.