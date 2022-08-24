Pair hospitalized with smoke inhalation after Southeast Side house fire

SAN ANTONIO – A house fire on the city’s Southeast Side has sent two people to the hospital with smoke inhalation early Wednesday morning, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire broke out just before 4:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Greer Street, not far from South Walters Street.

Firefighters said when they arrived, most of the damage was in a front room of the home. Smoke, however, spread throughout the house.

The smoke forced two people who lived there to go to the hospital to be checked out. They both managed to get out of the house on their own.

Fire crews say they were able to put the fire out quickly, once they were able to access it. They said clutter in a front room is what made the fire difficult.

A third person was also inside the home at the time of the fire. Fire crews had to help him out of the house, but he did not accept any medical attention.

The cause of the fire is not currently known. Fire investigators are still working to figure it out, officials said.