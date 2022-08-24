Spurs re-sign former two-way player and 2021 second-round draft pick Joe Wieskamp

Golden State Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga (00) drives against San Antonio Spurs' Joe Wieskamp during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

SAN ANTONIO – Joe Wieskamp, a 2021 second-round NBA draft selection by the San Antonio Spurs, has re-signed with the team, according to a press release sent Wednesday.

Per team policy, the terms of the contract were not announced.

The former Iowa Hawkeye played in 30 games with the Spurs during his rookie season, averaging 2.0 points in 6.8 minutes per game.

The press release said as a two-way player, Weiskamp also appeared in 28 games for the Austin Spurs, averaging 15.4 points, and 4.0 rebounds in 32 minutes in the NBA G League.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Wieskamp’s contract is for two years and $4.4 million.

Wieskamp was drafted by San Antonio with the 41st overall selection and he is expected to give much-needed shooting to the roster. His signing brings the team’s total number of players to 19 for the Spurs.

NBA teams can have up to 20 players during the offseason, but have to cut down to 15 contracts and two two-way players when the season officially starts.

