San Antonio Rodeo wins ACM’s Rodeo of the Year award

San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo wins 2022 Academy of Country Music Rodeo of the Year

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo was named Rodeo of the Year by the Academy of Country Music.

The award ceremony occurred in the renowned Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday evening.

“We are humbled and thrilled to be accepting this award on behalf of our 6,000 volunteers, and incredible rodeo fans in San Antonio and Texas for their support said CEO and Executive Officer Cody Davenport.

As a non-profit organization, The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo has given over $11.5 million this year to help educate the youth of Texas, according to San Antonio Rodeo’s Chief Marketing Officer, Chris Derby.

ACM Industry Awards recognize venues and talent buyers who promote Country Music ticket sales.

