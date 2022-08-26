East Central ISD to ask voters to consider $240 million bond proposal

SAN ANTONIKO – The East Central Independent School District will ask voters to consider a $240 million bond proposal in November.

ECISD Board of Trustees on Thursday unanimously approved calling for the bond election, which is intended to pay for the second phase of upgrading and creating schools from a bond passed in 2016.

The 2016 bond created Tradition Elementary on the north side of the district, and that school is already beyond capacity, a news release said. The bond also created a new Performing Arts Center and renovations to Harmony, Pecan Valley, Sinclair and Salado elementary schools.

The 2022 bond proposal would pay for the following:

Create a new elementary school on the north and south sides of the district.

Increase security and energy efficiency at schools.

Provide new or renovated support facilities and campus offerings throughout the district.

Create a CTE Multi-Purpose Facility & Shop to career paths in Health Science and Construction Trades such as nurses aide, medical assistant, dental, pharmacy, plumbing, electric and HVAC.

Renovations to Heritage and Legacy Middle School.

Renovations at Oak Crest and Highland Forest Elementary schools to make them comparable with the schools that received renovations with the 2016 bond.

If the bond is approved in November, the estimated tax impact would be $0.06 per $100,000 of property value, or $5-6 a month.

District residents would not see a tax increase until 2024, the release said.

Homeowners age 65 and older will not be impacted by the passage of the bond propositions if they have filed for and received the Over 65 Homestead Exemption with the Bexar Appraisal District. Their school district taxes are frozen and will not exceed the frozen dollar amount. More information is available by clicking here.

Early voting runs from Oct. 24 through Nov. 4. Election Day is on Nov. 8.

