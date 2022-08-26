82º

San Antonio-area bands prepare for halftime shows in KSAT Pigskin Classic

KSAT Pigskin Classic will be on Saturday, Aug. 25

Patty Santos, Reporter

Ken Huizar, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – Judson High School band members are excited about performing at the KSAT Pigskin Classic this Saturday.

Blessing Ologun, a Judson High School senior and color guard captain, said she’s thrilled to perform in the upcoming KSAT Pigskin Classic.

Ologun said she’s even more excited for her new teammates who are new to the team.

“With all the people that decided to join this year, I can’t wait for them to experience something this big too,” she said.

Ologun and her family migrated to the U.S. at 3 years old through a lottery visa. They’ve been quick to embrace U.S. customs. Her dad even enlisted in the U.S. Navy.

Their latest adventure is football. Ologun had to quickly start learning the rules of the game after she decided to join the color guard last year. This year she’s the captain.

“We still don’t know anything about football. I’m just here to perform. We’re learning as we go,” she giggled.

Ologun joined the color guard because she said she loves the pageantry of the performance.

KSAT caught up with her Thursday after school as the entire band team practiced their performance this weekend. People can tune into their halftime performance on Saturday on KSAT 12, the KSAT+ app or KSAT.com.

