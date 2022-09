BREVARD COUNTY. Fla – SpaceX is set to launch multiple Starlink satellites up to space in an effort to expand internet service across the globe.

The launch of the Falcon 9 rocket is set for 9:09 p.m. Sunday at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, according to KSAT’s sister station ClickOrlando.

If the launch doesn’t happen, a backup has been scheduled for 9:39 p.m. Monday.