These services and events in San Antonio mark the anniversary of 9/11

SAN ANTONIO – Sunday is the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in 2001.

Every year since 9/11, as it has become known, there have been memorials, services and events to honor the nearly 3,000 people who were killed that day. That tradition continues.

Here is a list of local events and services commemorating the anniversary of 9/11:

9/11 Memorial Climb by San Antonio 110 - This San Antonio tradition returns to The Tower of the Americas this year in honor of the 343 fallen firefighters, 70 law enforcement officers and nine emergency medical service technicians who died at ground zero. Registration for this event was closed on Thursday.

Converse Fire Department - This memorial climb event is open to the public and anyone who wishes to walk or climb is welcome. The 9/11 memorial stair climb will start at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday at Rutledge Stadium.

Ad

National Day of Service - Sept. 11 is federally recognized as a National Day of Service. People are encouraged to get involved in service projects — whether on a big or small scale. JustServe.org is one resource for finding service opportunities in the community.

Get more 9/11 news on KSAT.