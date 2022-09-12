95º

All Hometown Burger restaurants permanently close in San Antonio area

Restaurant officials didn’t give an explanation for closure

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Hometown Burger | Photo: Greg T./Yelp

SAN ANTONIO – All of the Hometown Burger restaurants in the San Antonio area have permanently closed.

Officials with the chain made the announcement on Facebook but did not give an explanation.

“It is with a heavy heart that we are announcing the permanent closing of all our Hometown Burger locations. We thank you for your business over the years. We’ll see you on the flip side,” the post stated.

The landing page on the restaurant’s website has been replaced with the same message.

Hometown Burger operated eight locations in San Antonio and New Braunfels.

