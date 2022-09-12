Hawaiian Bros. opening first San Antonio-area location, offering giveaways in grand opening

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio, say “aloha” to Hawaiian Bros.

The Hawaiian cuisine chain is opening its first area location on Tuesday at 7929 Pat Booker Road in Live Oak.

A ribbon-cutting and grand opening start at 10:30 a.m., and the first 100 guests will receive gift cards ranging from $25 to $100. One guest will win free Hawaiian Bros for a year.

The chain is known for serving “island-inspired” food like the Hawaiian plate lunch with chicken or pork, macaroni salad, white rice and vegetables.

The chain also sells Dole Soft Serve, otherwise known as Dole whip.

“Food is a big part of Hawaiian culture, and we’re happy to serve the fresh, craveable flavors of the Hawaiian plate lunch to our guests,” Cameron McNie, the co-CEO and co-founder, said in a news release. “It’s exciting to bring the island vibe to Live Oak and grow our ‘Ohana’ right here in this community.”

