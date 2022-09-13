Dress like a taco and get free food at Chuy’s on National Taco Day

SAN ANTONIO – Tex-Mex restaurant chain Chuy’s is offering the ultimate deal for foodies on National Taco Day.
Guests who dine-in on Oct. 4 will get a free entree of their choice if they dress like a taco and post the photo to social media with #ChuysTacoDay.
Anyone who dines in but doesn’t want to dress up can add a crispy or soft ground beef taco to their meal for just $1.
Tequila floaters to top off your favorite margarita will also be available for $1 to celebrate the unofficial holiday.
There are four Chuy’s locations in the San Antonio area.