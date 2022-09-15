‘World’s tallest’ interactive fountain now open in Texas

Fountains designed by Los Angeles-based Fluidity Design Consultants show what the “world’s tallest interactive fountain” might look like

DALLAS – A massive interactive fountain and 5,000-square-foot-splash pad are now open in Dallas.

The Nancy Best Fountain is described as the “world’s tallest interactive fountain” and lets guests splash around in the Texas sun.

One of the best features of the fountain? It’s free.

Funding for the fountain came in the form of a $10 million donation from longtime Klyde Warren Park board member Nancy Best and her husband Randy — hence the name.

“Klyde Warren Park has been a labor of love for both Randy and me. It’s a great honor and privilege to make this gift, and we hope it will spur others to do what they can, whether it be via donation, volunteering, or simply a random act of kindness, to continue to make our city a place we can all be proud to call home,” Nancy said.

It was designed by Los Angeles-based Fluidity Design Consultants and construction was originally estimated to be done at the end of 2021.

A choreographed 30-45-minute show will take place every night. Water will shoot out of the fountain to coordinated music, complete with lights.

Every month will offer a different theme and performance for the show, park officials said in an Instagram post.

Klyde Warren Park is a privately-funded, 5.2-acre deck park that connects uptown Dallas to downtown Dallas and is operated by the Woodall Rodgers Park Foundation.

The entire park is free to visit and strives to provide free programming and educational opportunities for all visitors, according to the park’s mission statement.

Klyde Warren Park is open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. and is located at 2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway.

