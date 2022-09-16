Couple who died in alleged murder-suicide identified by medical examiner

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the names of the couple who died Thursday night in what San Antonio police described as a murder-suicide.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the names of the couple who died Thursday night in what San Antonio police described as a murder-suicide.

The man and woman, who police say were married, have been identified as Carlos Bautista and Yolanda Gisela Lopez, both 43-years-old.

Police found them inside their home in the 700 block of Burleson Street after answering a call for help about 8:30 p.m.

They said one of the couple’s two teenage sons placed the 911 phone call.

Officers at the scene said it appeared Bautista shot Lopez several times, killing her.

They said he then fired one shot at himself and died from his wound.

On Friday morning, a neighbor who knew the couple told KSAT 12 News she was too distraught to talk about what happened.

She said the teens were inside the home at the time and witnessed their parents’ shootings.

Police say relatives are caring for the boys now.

Although officers believe the violence may have stemmed from an ongoing argument between the couple, they say they had not been called to the home prior to the Thursday night incident.