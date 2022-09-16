91º

Local News

Couple who died in alleged murder-suicide identified by medical examiner

Carlos Bautista, 43, fired the shots, killing his wife and himself, police say

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Tags: crime, Crime Fighters, Dignowity Hill, East Side, San Antonio
The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the names of the couple who died Thursday night in what San Antonio police described as a murder-suicide.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the names of the couple who died Thursday night in what San Antonio police described as a murder-suicide.

The man and woman, who police say were married, have been identified as Carlos Bautista and Yolanda Gisela Lopez, both 43-years-old.

RELATED: Man, woman found dead in East Side home after apparent murder-suicide, police say

Police found them inside their home in the 700 block of Burleson Street after answering a call for help about 8:30 p.m.

They said one of the couple’s two teenage sons placed the 911 phone call.

Officers at the scene said it appeared Bautista shot Lopez several times, killing her.

They said he then fired one shot at himself and died from his wound.

On Friday morning, a neighbor who knew the couple told KSAT 12 News she was too distraught to talk about what happened.

She said the teens were inside the home at the time and witnessed their parents’ shootings.

Police say relatives are caring for the boys now.

Although officers believe the violence may have stemmed from an ongoing argument between the couple, they say they had not been called to the home prior to the Thursday night incident.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio. Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas. It's not unusual to find her singing karaoke or leading a song with her church choir when she's not on-air.

email

facebook

twitter

Azian Bermea is a photojournalist at KSAT.

email