East Central ISD board votes to make Election Day a holiday instead of Battle of Flowers

SAN ANTONIO – East Central Independent School District is joining several other San Antonio-area school districts in making Election Day a holiday.

The Board of Trustees for ECISD voted during a Thursday meeting to add the holiday to the 2022-2023 academic calendar.

Election Day will replace the Battle of Flowers holiday for the school year.

“The decision was made due to voter turnout and increased concerns over student and staff safety,” said ECISD communications director Brandon Oliver.

East Central High School, Harmony Elementary and Pecan Valley Elementary are all election day sites for ECISD.

“We want to make sure our kids are safe,” Oliver said.

