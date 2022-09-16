91º

East Central ISD board votes to make Election Day a holiday instead of Battle of Flowers

‘We want to make sure our kids are safe,’ officials said

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – East Central Independent School District is joining several other San Antonio-area school districts in making Election Day a holiday.

The Board of Trustees for ECISD voted during a Thursday meeting to add the holiday to the 2022-2023 academic calendar.

Election Day will replace the Battle of Flowers holiday for the school year.

“The decision was made due to voter turnout and increased concerns over student and staff safety,” said ECISD communications director Brandon Oliver.

East Central High School, Harmony Elementary and Pecan Valley Elementary are all election day sites for ECISD.

“We want to make sure our kids are safe,” Oliver said.

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

