NEISD joins NISD in making election day a holiday for student safety

SAN ANTONIO – The North East ISD school board voted Monday to make election day a holiday in an effort to prioritize student safety.

The district joins Northside ISD who voted early last month on the change which will keep voters separated from students and teachers who would normally be on campus during a school day.

“The Texas Election Code requires that public buildings, including schools, be made available for use as a polling place. As a District, we cannot prohibit the use of a school as a voting location,” the press release states. “The decision to make Election Day a student and teacher holiday was made with the security and safety of our students, staff and visitors in mind.”

Officials with Northside also made the decision based on safety.

According to Texas AFT, a union of educators and school employees, Northside made the decision after many of the schools within the district were reluctant to host voters on campus while students are present.

Union officials said the reluctance stems from the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

“Considering the expected higher-than-normal turnout, teachers and staff are especially concerned about schools remaining safe for students,” Texas AFT officials said.

How will the new holiday affect students?

NEISD will stay in school one day later to maintain the 180-day calendar.

“The last day of school for campuses that follow our traditional calendar has been pushed back one day from Thursday, May 25, 2023, to Friday, May 26, 2023,” officials said in a press release. “If your child attends an extended school year campus or year-round campus, your makeup day will be communicated to you at a later date. Those campuses include Serna Elementary School, Larkspur Elementary School, Jackson-Keller Elementary School, Castle Hills Elementary School and the Academy of Creative Education.”

NISD made the announcement prior to the start of school. The last day for schools that follow the traditional calendar is June 1.

