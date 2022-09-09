Northside ISD high school pushing for young people to register to vote ahead of election

Civic leaders are pushing for more young people to go out to the polls and cast their votes this November. KSAT's Allysa Cole visited a Northside ISD high school to find out how they're doing it.

SAN ANTONIO – In two months, Texans will head to the polls to cast their ballots for the 2022 midterm elections during the early voting period and on Election Day, Nov. 8.

Before voting centers open in Bexar County, school district staff members in the area will be working on registering as many new eligible senior high school students as possible by the registration deadline Oct. 11.

KSAT 12 met with one of Northside ISD’s Holmes High School volunteer deputy registrars, math teacher James Hamric, to learn how the staff plans to prepare students for election day.

“I’m planning on setting up some tables in the cafeteria during all of our lunches and getting some announcements [out],” Hamric said.

According to Texas Law, all high school principals are automatically volunteer deputy registrars. Holmes High School Principal Cynthia Barrera said Hamric stepped up during the spring 2022 semester to assist in impactful registration efforts.

“These kids that are turning 18 are literally the future of our country,” Hamric explained.

The Secretary of State’s Office released a list Thursday of 269 high schools across the state that requested voter registration applications and cards.

The list is based on the 2022 calendar year up to Sept. 8. Thirteen of the schools listed are located within San Antonio city limits:

Premier High School Ingram

East Central High School

McCollum High School

Burbank High School

Young Men’s Leadership Academy

Thomas Edison High School

Fox Tech High School

Thomas Jefferson

Highlands High School

Cast STEM

Legacy of Educational Excellence

Harmony Science Academy San Antonio

Karen Wagner High School

Civic leaders like Hamric are encouraging teenagers, including those younger than 18, to get involved in local midterm engagement.

“We highly encourage students who are not 18 yet, but they want to get involved in the election process, go volunteer to be a clerk, help check people into the voting place,” said Sam Taylor, assistant secretary of state for communications.

Bexar County Elections Department officials released the following statement regarding the need for more poll workers:

“We also invite our younger teens—16- and 17-years of age to work with us during the elections cycle. This is a great way for our local youth to see the democratic process at work, first-hand. We have worked with, and trained, hundreds of teens to assist in Bexar County elections. Student election clerks working at and with the voting centers during the elections cycle, must be at least 16 years of age and have permission from their teacher and principal.”

Election department officials need up to 1,500 election clerks and poll workers. The hiring age for election clerks starts at 16 years old. The positions pay $15 an hour.

