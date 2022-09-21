Crime Stoppers seeks tips into Circle-K robbery on North Side

Crime Stoppers is seek help from the public in identifying two men wanted in a robbery of a Circle-K store located at 12070 Blanco Road on Sept. 9.

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is seeking help from the public in identifying two men wanted in a robbery of a Circle-K store on the city’s North Side.

According to police, on Sept. 9, two men entered a Circle-K located at 12070 Blanco Road with weapons and threatened a clerk for money.

One of the men was armed with a handgun, and the other suspect had a makeshift wooden dagger, police said.

The clerk gave the men money and they fled on foot.

If you recognize the suspects, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

You can also leave a tip on the P3 Tips app that can be downloaded in the App Store or Google Play.

Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.

