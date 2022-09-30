High-speed chase ends in 2 human smuggling arrests in Kerr County

Manuel Diego, 26, of Uhland, and Oscar Perez, Jr, 28, of Kyle, were arrested on human smuggling charges in Kerr County.

KERRVILLE, Texas – A high-speed chase in Kerr County on Thursday resulted in the arrests of two men on human smuggling charges, officials said.

According to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, members of their Criminal Interdiction team saw two vehicles on Interstate 10 on Thursday that they suspected were smuggling migrants.

One of the vehicles led deputies on a high-speed chase on I-10 toward Comfort and ended on FM 289, where a total of nine migrants bailed out of the vehicle, including one who had been detained last week and released to US Border Patrol, officials said.

The other vehicle stopped for deputies without causing an issue. The driver of that vehicle, Manuel Diego, 26, of Uhland, was arrested on one count of human smuggling. He was booked into the Kerr County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

The driver who led deputies on the chase, Oscar Perez, Jr, 28, of Kyle, was arrested for nine counts of human smuggling and one count of evading arrest. Perez was booked into the Kerr County Jail but his bond has not been set.

Two migrants were detained, pending release to Border Patrol.

