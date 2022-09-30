12-year-old Texas girl dies after shooting her father and plotting to kill entire family, deputies say

WEATHERFORD, Texas – The 12-year-old Texas girl who shot her father before turning the gun on herself has died from her injuries, authorities said.

According to Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier, the girl shot her father in the abdomen before shooting herself in the head. She had planned to kill her entire family.

Parker County Sheriff’s Office said the girl succumbed to her injuries two days after the shooting.

“Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy and ruled the cause and manner of death as a suicide by gunshot wound of head,” deputies said.

The girl’s father, 38, was recently released from the hospital and is expected to recover.

According to deputies, the girl shot her father around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 20 at a residence in Weatherford, located in northwest Parker County, roughly 40 minutes west of Fort Worth.

She turned the gun on herself a short time later.

“Sheriff’s deputies were called to a shooting and located a 12-year-old female lying in the street with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head,” according to a press release. “A handgun was located lying underneath the juvenile suspect.”

Parker County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division members said that the girl “had planned for several weeks to murder her family and pets and had been in contact with another juvenile female from Lufkin regarding the murder plot.”

The other juvenile in Lufkin also planned to murder her father, but did not go through with it, investigators said.

The pair planned for the Weatherford juvenile to drive to Lufkin, pick up the second juvenile suspect and run away together to Georgia.

“The second 12-year-old female from Lufkin, who Sheriff’s investigators believe was involved with the planning of the shooting, was taken into custody last week and has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder,” deputies said.

“Due to the injuries, the age of the juveniles and the sensitive case matter, information released regarding this case will be limited,” said Authier.

Lufkin Police are also investigating the incident.

