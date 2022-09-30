SAPD seeks help identifying man wanted in shooting deaths of 2 teens

The San Antonio Police Department is asking for help identifying a man wanted in connection with the shooting deaths of two teenage boys on Sept. 18 on the East Side.

Police said the unidentified man, seen in the photos above, was captured by surveillance cameras on Sept. 18 at a gas station on East Houston Street.

He pulled up in a black Cadillac — the same vehicle that was seen leaving the scene of the shooting, police said.

The shooting happened just minutes before in the 200 block of Noblewood Drive.

Police said they arrived at the scene at 10:58 p.m. and saw two teenagers injured and sitting in the vehicle, unresponsive.

Both teens had gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

They were later identified as Omar Neal, 16, and Devin Taylor, 17.

Police said that someone inside the Cadillac intentionally shot at the victim’s car, though the motive is unknown.

Anyone with information about the man seen in the store is asked to contact SAPD at 210-207-7635.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

