70º

Local News

SAPD: Man holds multiple employees at gunpoint in North Side robbery

The incident occurred at 8:30 p.m. Friday

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, Police, SAPD, Robbery, Crime
Blue and red police lights at a generic crime scene. (Ajax9, Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – Three employees were held at gunpoint in a robbery on the city’s North Side, San Antonio police investigate.

At 8:30 p.m. Friday, SAPD responded to a robbery in progress at a smoke shop located in the 4400 block of West Avenue.

Police say a man walked into the store and demanded money while holding a gun.

Employees, ages ranging between 22 to 28 years old, complied with the suspects’ orders, said SAPD.

The man fled the scene after taking cash, and other merchandise from the store, said SAPD.

According to police, officers searched the area but could not locate the suspect.

No injuries were reported, and the suspect has not yet been identified.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

email