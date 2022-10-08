SAPD: Man holds multiple employees at gunpoint in North Side robbery

Blue and red police lights at a generic crime scene.

SAN ANTONIO – Three employees were held at gunpoint in a robbery on the city’s North Side, San Antonio police investigate.

At 8:30 p.m. Friday, SAPD responded to a robbery in progress at a smoke shop located in the 4400 block of West Avenue.

Police say a man walked into the store and demanded money while holding a gun.

Employees, ages ranging between 22 to 28 years old, complied with the suspects’ orders, said SAPD.

The man fled the scene after taking cash, and other merchandise from the store, said SAPD.

According to police, officers searched the area but could not locate the suspect.

No injuries were reported, and the suspect has not yet been identified.

This is an ongoing investigation.