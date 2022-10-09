Man’s body found in underground drainage tunnel, ID unknown, Live Oak police say

A man’s body was found in an underground drainage tunnel Sunday morning, according to Live Oak police. Now, the Bexar County Medical Examiner is working to identify him.

Police were called around 10:30 a.m. to the 12400 block of Judson Road, near I-35, in Live Oak for a report of a deceased person.

When officers arrived, they were led to the underground tunnel, underneath a parking lot, where they found the deceased man. His age and cause of death are unknown.

Live Oak police said the body found may belong to a man who was considered a person of interest in the death of a woman found three weeks ago in the same area.

The body of Laura Briseno, 50, was discovered Sept. 19 in a ditch near the intersection of Judson and Toepperwein roads.

After Briseno’s body was found, police were also searching for a person of interest in her case -- her boyfriend 52-year-old Keith Hammond.

Hammond’s friends told KSAT on Sunday that they believe they found his body in the underground tunnel minutes after starting their search. They also said they recognized his boots.

The medical examiner has not yet confirmed if the body is that of Hammond and they have not determined the cause of death.

Further details are limited. We’ll bring updates as they become available.