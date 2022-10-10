Catrina Ball helps San Antonio Public Library Foundation raise money for literacy, community programs

The San Antonio Public Library Foundation provides an update on a big event coming up and how you can help out.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Public Library Foundation has a mission to strengthen the library in its service to the community.

Amy Hone, the executive director of the SAPL foundation, said they raise money for programs that aren’t typically funded in the city budget.

The foundation also has internal programs that focus on early literacy.

“So we have a literacy caravan, a retrofitted RV that goes out to underserved areas and sees young kiddos that we really just want to get them excited about reading and excited about going to the library,” she said.

There is a big event coming up where people can step up and help out.

It’s called the Catrina Ball, and it’s happening on Oct. 22 at the Central Library.

Hone said the ball, in its sixth year, will be focusing on spirit animals.

“And the candles that are on the table are VIP gifts that our VIPs will be receiving, and those are done by a different local artist depicting some of those really cool, fantastical creature,” Hone said.

There is still some availability for those who are interested, and people can access the silent auction starting on Monday, Oct. 17.

Hone said the SAPL Foundation also takes donations. To make a donation, click here.

