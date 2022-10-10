WATCH LIVE: Uvalde CISD board to consider superintendent’s retirement during Monday meeting

UVALDE, Texas – The Uvalde CISD board is meeting Monday night for the first time since the fallout from the hiring and firing of a DPS officer under investigation, the entire district police department being suspended and the superintendent announcing his retirement.

You can watch the board meeting live in this article in the video player.

In an email sent Friday, Superintendent Dr. Hal Harrell wrote about his 31 years in education, telling staff he wanted them to be the first to know “there will be an item in closed session to consider and discuss superintendent retirement options and transition.”

The board can choose to take action afterward.

Parents of the Robb Elementary victims said their calls for accountability did not have to come to this.

“This didn’t need to happen. We agree. We just wanted transparency and accountability,” Kimberly Rubio, the mother of Lexi Rubio, one of the 19 students killed, said.

