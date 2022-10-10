‘You feel violated’: Market Square shop owners upset over recent break-ins, want more security

Some Market Square shop owners are upset after a string of break-ins a few days ago.

SAN ANTONIO – Shop owners at Market Square are upset and feel violated after a string of break-ins late last week.

At least four shops were broken into and thousands of dollars of merchandise was stolen.

“I feel very disrespected. This is this is how we feed our family, this is how we pay our bills,” said Alexis Perez, co-owner of Leather Creations, which was one of the shops broken into.

Perez told KSAT that thieves smashed her front door early Friday morning and stole nearly $1,200 in merchandise.

“They took big duffel bags. They took a few of our high-end purses. I m assuming what they did is they got the duffel bags and just stuffed everything they could inside,” Perez said.

Thieves also broke into Don Roman Mexican Goods. Greg Pena said a group of people were seen in the shop’s surveillance video outside before their side window was smashed.

“They just saw a handbag and they just stuck their hand and just pulled it out,” Pena said.

Pena’s family has owned Don Roman’s for more than 40 years, and they have never a string of break-ins like this.

“It’s like if someone broke into your own home or broke into your own car, you feel violated,” Pena said.

Jesse’s Jewelry and Imports is next door to Don Roman’s. The owner, Daniel Ramirez, shared surveillance video and photos of at least two people inside his store.

Ramirez said thousands of dollars in jewelry was stolen from his shop on Friday morning.

“We’re small business owners and we work really hard for all the things that we have,” Perez said.

These owners are afraid this will happen again and are asking for more security or police presence in the area.

“Business owners here would like to have more of a presence of security, if it’s private, or city coming through here,” Pena said.

“I would like for there to possibly be 24-7 security implemented or maybe even a patrol,” Perez said. “I’m angry. You can’t just come and take what you like. If you have the will to steal you should have the will to work for the things that you want. You can’t just take it from people.”

San Antonio police told KSAT there are currently no known suspects and investigation is still active.

