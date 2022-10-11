Cibolo police asking for help identifying alleged porch pirate

Cibolo police are searching for a man who allegedly stole a package from a home on Willow Brook on Sept. 19, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – The Cibolo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an alleged porch pirate.

Police said cameras captured a man stealing a package from the front porch of a home on Willow Brook at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Sept. 19.

He had exited a tan-colored truck with another man, police said.

The other man walked to a home on Willow Cove for some reason, but no other packages were reported stolen.

Police said they did not have photographs of the second man available.

They both returned to the truck and drove off.

Police said they may have been landscapers looking for work in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD at 210-659-1999 or the Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 877-403-TIPS (8477).

