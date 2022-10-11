Recognize him? SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek suspect in robbery at North Side smoke shop

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for a robbery of a North Side smoke shop.

The incident occurred on October 7 in the 4400 block of West Avenue, according to SAPD.

Police say employees opened the shop when a man walked in and pretended to look for merchandise before pulling a gun on them.

The suspect forced the employees to zip-tie each other, said SAPD.

The man stayed inside the store for more than 20 minutes, stealing items and grabbing money from the register.

According to police, the man put the gun away after grabbing the money and pulled out a machete.

The suspect then fled the scene when told police were on the way.

Anyone with any knowledge of the robbery is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.