SAPD issues alert for missing teen

Saad (Sasduldeen) Wassef has been missing since Oct. 6, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are sharing information about a missing teen, hoping someone has information that will bring him home safely.

Saad (Sasduldeen) Wasseff, 16, has been missing since Oct. 6.

He was last seen in the 4000 block of Gus Eckert Road, which is near the Medical Center on the city’s Northwest Side.

Saad is 6 feet tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has curly hair that comes to the top of his ears and was last seen wearing a black shirt, black sweatpants and sandals with white stripes.

If you have information about his whereabouts, call the San Antonio Police Department’s Missing Person’s Unit at 210-207-7660.

