Hello Kitty Cafe Truck roles into the Shops at La Cantera this weekend

Hello Kitty bus returns to San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO – The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is rolling into San Antonio this weekend.

The truck will be at the Shops at La Cantera from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday in front of Barnes and Noble.

Fans of Hello Kitty can snag limited-edition merch, including lavender shirts, glass mugs, coin banks, lunch boxes, and canvas totes.

Since 2014, the truck has toured different U.S. cities to allow fans to buy exclusive and limited-edition Hello Kitty-themed treats and merchandise.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck accepts only credit/debit card payments so no cash will be allowed.

