San Antonio Public Library hosts spooktacular events through October

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Public Library is celebrating Halloween with spooky events through October.

Here’s a list of some of the events going on in the San Antonio area hosted by San Antonio Public Library in October:

“The Nightmare Before Christmas”- A frightful classic for all ages, this movie showing encourages attendees to get loud and interact with one another. Following the movie, there will be crafts and treats. The showing will be on Oct. 15 from 2:30-4:30 p.m. at Potranco Library.

“Stranger Things” Party (For teens and adults)- There will be a waffle bar, 80s-themed video games, a short D&D campaign, and a Shrinky Dink craft. This event is for teens and adults only at Las Palmas Library, located at 515 Castroville Rd., between 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18,

“Scary Stories to Tell in The Dark”- Another spooky movie night is open to all ages. The event will be on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 5:30 – 7:45 p.m., at the Great Northwest Library, located at 9050 Wellwood.

Family Halloween Party -Try your hand at pumpkin golf, make spooky slime, and take pictures in your costumes with a green screen. This event will have games, crafts, and activities for the whole family. The event will be held at Cody Library, located at 11441 Vance Jackson, on Oct. 18 from 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Tarot Demystified- This event is for those interested in learning about all things tarot cards. Various tarot decks and tarot books will be provided to encourage the exploration of the trade. The event will be on Oct. 18, 6 – 7 p.m., at Landa Library, located at 233 Bushnell.

Pumpkin Decorating with WellMed (Ages 60+) (Registration required)- Pumpkin decorators, get excited! A day dedicated to decorating your gourd will be held at Thousand Oaks library. Light refreshments will be served. Representatives will also be able to answer questions about Medicare, and informational handouts will be available. This program is intended for adults 60+ years of age only. It will take place on Thursday, Oct. 20, from 10 a.m. to noon. Register online here