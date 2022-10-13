Local policy maker reacts to New York Times Robb Elementary visual investigation, claims discrepancies in DPS investigation

Families of the victims killed in the May 24 Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde said a New York Times investigation is further proof that more people need to be held accountable for failing to protect their children that day.

The New York Times released a visual investigation of the Robb Elementary shooting on Wednesday, claiming several discrepancies in the Department of Public Safety’s investigation.

“The New York Times Article just encapsulates every bit of failure or more importantly the lies of misinformation that have come out from Director McCraw and his agency,” State Senator of District 19 Roland Gutierrez said.

The New York Times story highlights what they said are major discrepancies made by DPS during the initial active shooting response, the moment when law enforcement declared the shooter as a barricaded subject and the moment before the shooter was killed.

“Steve McCraw has given us different scenarios to the Texas Senate, The Robb Committee Report, to the press, and all of that misinformation has been intentional. I don’t know why, but it has been intentional,” Gutierrez said.

According to previous reports, DPS Director, Steve McCraw blamed the entire incident on Former Uvalde school district police chief, Pete Arredondo. Gutierrez said McCraw’s actions are part of the reason he should seek resignation.

“We’ve got to get to move on from this. Steve McCraw has to resign. This Governor has to ask for his resignation,” he said.

