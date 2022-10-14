Fall arts courses at Carver Community Cultural Center brings area together

Courses in visual, performing, creative and cultural arts are returning to the Carver Community Cultural Center this Fall season.

Art Lab Sessions provides inspiring and educational six-week courses that take place on Saturday mornings.

“I think it has a tremendous impact in bringing people to a place that offers continued development. In all different art forms. Whether it’s music, dance, makers types things. It just keeps people involved. It gives them joy,” Rosalyn Jones, the community engagement and education coordinator at the Carver Community Cultural Center said.

Orlan “T’Bow” Gonzales said he is passionate about teaching the drums at the Carver Community Cultural Center.

“It’s in my soul. It’s what I love to do. Teaching. Waking the spirit of a lot of students,” Gonzales said.

The art lab sessions started decades ago. Oher courses they offer include ceramics, chess, contemporary dance, theater and ballet.

“The course that I’m teaching, it’s a West African base movement class and in that course, there’s lot of community, there’s the circle, there’s the weighed movement. The rhythm in our feet and our torsos,” Tanesha Payne, dance instructor of Carver Community Cultural Center said.

Payne said she welcomes everyone to her class where dancing gives students a chance to express themselves freely and creatively.

“Dance is who we are. It’s a part of us,” Payne said.

There are reduced fees for qualifying students of all ages. More information can be found here.