Parkgoers at Universal Studios raise their wands to honor Hagrid actor, Robbie Coltrane

Guests raise their wands outside Hogwarts Castle at Universal's Islands of Adventure in tribute to the late Robbie Coltrane.

ORLANDO, Fla. – “Harry Potter” fans bid a final farewell to a gentle giant that captured their hearts all throughout the film series at Universal Orlando Resort by raising their wands in salute.

Actor Robbie Coltrane, who portrayed Rubeus Hagrid, keeper of keys and grounds of Hogwarts, in the eight-film series, died Friday at the age of 72, according to The Associated Press.

Universal Orlando took to Twitter Friday and said parkgoers would honor his memory and remember his legacy in true “Harry Potter” fashion.

“We raise our wands and salute this incredibly talented actor who brought us so much heart and laughter to the beloved Rubeus Hagrid. You will forever be in our hearts,” the park said. “See you next lesson.”

The Universal Parks & Resorts family is greatly saddened to learn of the passing of Robbie Coltrane. We raise our wands and salute this incredibly talented actor who brought so much heart and laughter to the beloved Rubeus Hagrid. You will forever be in our hearts. — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) October 14, 2022

KSAT’s sister station in Orlando, WKMG-TV, shared pictures of the tribute as crowds gathered at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter park to pay their respects.

Guests raise their wands outside Hogwarts Castle at Universal's Islands of Adventure in honor of late actor Robbie Coltrane. (Danny Turner)

Hagrid has a signature attraction at Universal Orlando -- Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure. The ride is a “story coaster,” where parkgoers can ride a motorbike similar to Hagrid’s in the film series on a coaster-like track.

Parkgoers also get to jet past some of the creatures in the film, including Fluffy, Hagrid’s three-headed dog, pixies, and more.

According to WKMG-TV, Hagrid is featured in Flight of the Hippogriff and Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey attractions.

One parkgoer said on social media that his 10-year-old learned of Coltrane’s passing and said Hagrid was always her favorite character in the series.

We’ve just woke up for the first day of our Orlando vacation. My 10 yr old has just found out. Her first words were “Hagrid was always my favourite”. To a generation of Potter fans he’ll always be Hagrid. Us who are a bit older will never forget Cracker, Nuns on run etc. R.I.P 🌂 — Andy McCoy (@andy_mccoy) October 15, 2022

Other fans posted their farewells on social media, saying he will be missed and “thanks for sharing his life with this great character.”

“Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling also paid tribute to the actor on Twitter, saying Coltrane was truly a one-of-a-kind.

I'll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again. He was an incredible talent, a complete one off, and I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him. I send my love and deepest condolences to his family, above all his children. pic.twitter.com/tzpln8hD9z — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 14, 2022

Coltrane is survived by his sister Annie Rae, his ex-wife Rhona Gemmell and his children Spencer and Alice, according to AP. You can learn more about his legacy here.