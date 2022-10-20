Beloved San Antonio radio host Russell Rush in home hospice care after valiant cancer battle, family says

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT 12 is sending thoughts and prayers to Rush and his family. See video messages from KSAT anchors above.

A beloved, longtime San Antonio radio host is now in home hospice care following a lengthy battle with t-cell lymphoma, his wife confirms.

Russell Rush, a radio host for 96.1 NOW and longtime of friend, has fought valiantly against the disease for several years. He first announced his diagnosis to his listeners in June 2019.

On Wednesday, Oct. 20, his wife Saralyn shared a heartbreaking update on his condition, saying they are home on hospice care and will be spending the next few days with family.

“One request I have is patience from everyone as we have a lot of family traveling in front out of state. I understand many of you may need closure but we have to put family first & I’m truely hope you understand,” Saralyn’s post reads. “We are heartbroken but blessed and currently don’t need anything but love.”

An outpouring of support and love for Rush and his wife have flooded the comments on the post. Many also shared their favorite photos and memories with Rush over the years.

When Rush announced his condition while on the air in 2019, he said he was shocked when he first learned of his condition.

“This is gonna be a shock. It was to me. Awhile back, I was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. It’s called t-cell lymphoma,” Rush said. “There’s no cure, just treatment and hope for remission, which is what we’re doing right now.”

His wife announced that they will be working on memorial services and will give an update as soon as possible.

Rush is also known for his “Russell Rush Haunted Tour” series, traveling across the state and entering some of the most haunted places.

Initially, it began as a joke, but since it originated, Rush and his team visited haunted locations every year.

