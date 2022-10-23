Python on the prowl after being spotted near West Houston townhome complex 🐍

HOUSTON, Texas – It’s creepy, it’s crawly, and it’s still on the prowl near a townhome complex in the west Houston area -- a python that could be up to 15 feet long.

According to KSAT’s sister station in Houston, KPRC, the python disappeared Friday near the West Belt Townhomes in the 1500 block of W Sam Houston Parkway S.

The snake, believed to be between 12 to 15 feet long, is reportedly causing fear and panic among residents in the area. Some residents told KPRC they’ve spotted it but have kept their distance.

“I had a man that has raised snakes, especially pythons take a good look at it and expand it and he said he believes it’s a Burmese Python,” Clayton Lee, a resident, told KPRC.

The townhomes’ property management company told residents of the python and said it was last seen around Building 6.

A wildlife removal company will be at the townhomes Sunday to try to locate and remove the snake, KPRC reports. At last check, the snake hasn’t been caught.

“Every effort is being made to humanly relocate the snake to a more favorable living environment,” the management company told KPRC.

Until the snake is found, the public is being asked to stay away from that area.

It’s unknown where the python came from, but according to KPRC, any snake that grows larger than eight feet is prohibited in the city of Houston, per municipal code.