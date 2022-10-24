Man stabbed while purchasing groceries at H-E-B self-checkout; suspect has not been found, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Police are looking for a man who stabbed another man at a self-checkout kiosk inside an H-E-B on the city’s Southwest Side on Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called around 1:40 p.m. to an H-E-B in the 300 block of Valley Hi Drive, not far from Springvale Drive and Loop 410 after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, the 30-year-old victim was simply finishing a purchase of his groceries at a self-checkout kiosk when he was stabbed and then cut by an unknown man.

Officers said the victim told them the stabbing was unprovoked and that he did not know the suspect. The suspect fled and has not been found, police said.

The victim was taken by EMS to an area hospital. He’s expected to recover.

SAPD did not provide a description of the suspect. The investigation is ongoing, police said.