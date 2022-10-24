85º

Off-duty Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy arrested on family violence charge

Angelica Flores charged with assault-bodily injury

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Angelica Flores, an off-duty Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested for assault bodily injury on Oct. 24, 2022. (BCSO/KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – An off-duty Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested Monday morning for assault after a violent argument with her boyfriend at their home, BCSO confirmed.

According to Bexar County Sheriff’s Office officials, 29-year-old Angelica Flores got into a verbal argument with her boyfriend, which then became physical when Flores allegedly struck her boyfriend in the face with her elbow.

The boyfriend called BCSO around 11:55 p.m. on Sunday to report the alleged assault.

Deputies arrived at the couple’s home shortly after and Flores was arrested at 12:35 a.m.

Flores, a 2-year veteran with BCSO, is assigned to the Detention Bureau. She is now on unpaid administrative leave, pending the outcome of the criminal and administrative investigations.

BCSO officials said in a press release that termination proceedings have begun for Flores.

She is charged with assault-bodily injury and her bond is set at $3,500.

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

