Vote 2022 KSAT Q&A: Your election questions answered

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT.com’s Ivan Herrera was joined by Maria Mendez, service and engagement reporter for the Texas Tribune, to answer some of your election questions.

Viewers submitted the following questions:

Does a person need to provide their Texas ID, driver’s license, or the last four numbers of their Social Security to cast an in-person ballot and insure their vote is counted?

Does the address on my driver’s license have to match the address on my voter’s registration card? And if they don’t match, what can you do?

Do voters have a right to tell poll watchers not to listen in if the voter needs to ask the election judge a question when casting their ballot?

If I’m registered to vote by mail, do I need to complete a new application?

When should people who vote by mail expect to get their ballot?

When you move, does that address information automatically get sent to the elections office?