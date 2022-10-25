81º

Local News

Vote 2022 KSAT Q&A: Your election questions answered

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Maria Mendez, Texas Tribune

Tags: Vote 2022, SAQ, Q&A, Elections, Texas, San Antonio, Texas Elections, Texas Tribune, Questions Answered
KSAT.com’s Ivan Herrera was joined by Maria Mendez, service and engagement reporter for the Texas Tribune, to answer some of your election questions.

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT.com’s Ivan Herrera was joined by Maria Mendez, service and engagement reporter for the Texas Tribune, to answer some of your election questions.

Viewers submitted the following questions:

  • Does a person need to provide their Texas ID, driver’s license, or the last four numbers of their Social Security to cast an in-person ballot and insure their vote is counted?
  • Does the address on my driver’s license have to match the address on my voter’s registration card? And if they don’t match, what can you do?
  • Do voters have a right to tell poll watchers not to listen in if the voter needs to ask the election judge a question when casting their ballot?
  • If I’m registered to vote by mail, do I need to complete a new application?
  • When should people who vote by mail expect to get their ballot?
  • When you move, does that address information automatically get sent to the elections office?
  • How can someone run for office without having the money other high-dollar politicians have?

Find more Vote 2022 stories from KSAT here

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering breaking news of the day, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" and "KSAT Money" series.

email

twitter