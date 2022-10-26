Haunted Magnolia Hotel in Seguin to host free open house

GMSA producer, Roslyn Jimenez, shares the history of the Magnolia Hotel in Seguin, Texas.

SEGUIN, Texas – The historic Magnolia Hotel in Seguin, which is rumored to be haunted, is opening its doors for a free open house this weekend.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, guests can visit the 182-year-old hotel and meet owners Jim and Erin Ghedi who started rehabilitating the building in 2013.

“This hidden Texas Landmark was built and owned by several of the original Texas Ranger Lawmen,” Erin told KSAT. “By 2012 the hotel had fallen in disrepair and was listed on the ‘Top Ten Most Endangered Places in Texas’ by Preservation Texas.”

Built as a log cabin in 1840 by James Campbell, one of the first Texas Rangers, the Magnolia evolved over the years into a stagecoach station and then a saloon before becoming a 10-room hotel. It now operates as a bed and breakfast.

“After nearly 10 years the hotel is back to its original 1880′s glory,” Erin said.

The Magnolia Hotel is well known for its haunted history and has been featured in prominent magazines like Texas Highways, Country Living, Texas Travel Magazine, True West and Cowboys and Indians.

Erin said this year’s open house will also have guides available to share the history of the hotel and provide insight into some of the spirits believed to inhabit the building.

Guests will also get a chance to see the old raid shelter that also housed the first jail in Seguin.

She says she knows of at least 20 spirits at the hotel and also offers paid tours if you aren’t able to make the open house.

No reservations or tickets are required to attend the open house.

The Magnolia Hotel is located at 203 Crockett Street in Seguin.

The historic Magnolia Hotel in Seguin which is rumored to be haunted has new evidence that spirits are active inside its walls.

More on KSAT: