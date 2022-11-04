Home is most dangerous place for fire. Here’s how to protect your family.

The home is the place where the most fire deaths and injuries happen. Knowing what to do and what not to do can protect your home and family.

SAN ANTONIO – Home may be where you feel the safest, but it’s actually the most dangerous when it comes to fires. Before you plug in the space heater and cook the Thanksgiving turkey, here are some dos and don’ts.

First, smoke detectors are proven to save lives. Working smoke detectors should be placed on every level and in each sleep space, according to fire prevention experts. It’s a good idea to test them and change the batteries twice a year, perhaps when you change your clocks in spring and fall.

The room where most home fires start is the kitchen.

“Cooking remains the leading cause of home fires and injuries,” said Consumer Reports’ Paul Hope. “It can be as easy as walking away from the stove and forgetting.”

Standing by your pan is a simple rule that can save lives. If you have a fire in a pan, fire experts say to turn off the heat source or slide it off the burner if possible and cover the pan with a lid. If you don’t have a lid handy, something like a cookie sheet will do.

Never put water on a grease fire. It will splatter and make the fire much worse.

For oven fires, resist the urge to open the door. Keep it closed, turn the oven off, and wait for the fire to burn itself out. Have a fire extinguisher handy, too.

Cooler weather outside means more fire risk inside from burning candles, fireplaces with dirty chimneys and space heaters.

“The vast majority of home heating deaths last year were the result of space heaters,” Hope said. “We recommend looking for a model that turns off automatically if it gets too hot and which has a tip-over switch.”

Space heaters should be at least three feet away from bedding, furniture, draperies or combustible material. Avoid using extension cords with them, and turn them off when going to sleep.

Outside, fire pits can be risky, especially in drier weather. Be sure to have a fire extinguisher and a garden hose nearby.

Fires can quickly get out of control, so have a family escape plan and practice it before you need it.

Find more 12 On Your Side stories here