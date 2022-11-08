Pearl purges most remaining free parking lots

A lollipop shaped parking sign in one of the Pearl parking lots

SAN ANTONIO – Parking your car at the Pearl for longer than 30 minutes will cost you from now on.

The sought-after destination has now made previously free parking lots paid parking sections — and not just the ‘premium’ lots closest to the entrance.

The three areas that had been free parking areas are no longer without charge. The Koehler garage, the East Elmira Street (River West) lot, and a lot at Avenue A and Newell Avenue are now paid parking areas.

The cost to park is $3 Monday through Thursday, and $10 Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, according to the Pearl website.

The first 30 minutes in all lots are free.

According to the Pearl’s website, parking dollars will go into new and upcoming cultural projects to keep the area a sought-after destination.

