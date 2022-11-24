63º

Man in his 20s found stabbed in back just west of downtown, police say

Incident happened around 11:45 p.m. in 700 block of North San Marcos

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s was taken to an area hospital after being found stabbed in the back late Wednesday night, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. in the 700 block of North San Marcos, not far from North Colorado Street and North Frio Street, just west of downtown.

Police say at this time, they don’t have much information to go on. A motive for the stabbing is not currently known.

The man was taken by ambulance to University Hospital, where he is expected to recover.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The male suspect fled on foot and has not been found, police said.

